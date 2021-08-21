Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 911 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 116 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking the total tally in the state to 10,00,084. Active caseload in the state now stands at 9,497.

Odisha also reported 66 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 7,289 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported 69 Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Jagatsinghpur reported highest 11 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (10), Dhenkanal (eight), Kendrapara (seven), Angul and Jajpur districts (six each), Bhadrak (five), Balasore (four), Khurda (three) and Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts (two each).

Out of the 911 new infections, 531 were reported from quarantine centres while 380 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 986 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 352 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 88 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (51), Jajpur (49), Mayurbhanj (38), Kendrapara (31), Puri (30), Jagatsinghpur (24), Angul (23), Nayagarh (19), Dhenkanal (16), Sambalpur (13), Bhadrak (12), Deogarh and Keonjhar (10 each), Sundargarh (eight), Bargarh, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Rayagada (seven each), Gajapati and Koraput (six each), Bolangir (five), Ganjam and Kandhamal (four each), Subarnapur (three) and Jharsuguda (two).

The State Pool reported 79 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,74,15,872 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 926.

PNN