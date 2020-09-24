Bhubaneswar: The death toll in Odisha due to COVID-19 infections and other comorbidities associated with it has gone up to 752. In the last 24 hours 16 persons in Odisha has fallen victim to the deadly virus according to a Twitter feed Thursday from the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

The detailed list is given below:

A 43-year-old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from diabetes. A 65-year-old male from Bhubaneswar. A 76-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. A 72-year-old male from Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. A 58-year-old female of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from uncontrolled diabetes. An 82-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from uncontrolled diabetes. A 57-year-old male of Khurda district. A 69-year-old male of Khurda district. A 58-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district. A 54-year-old male of Nayagarh district. A 79-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from diabetes. A 67-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. An 82-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. A 39-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from chronic kidney disease and hypertension. A 57-year-old male of Rayagada district. A 70-year-old male of Sonepur district.

PNN