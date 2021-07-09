Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,806 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,35,136. The active caseload in the state now stands at 27,429. Out of the 2,806 new infections, 1,613 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,193 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 61 new fatalities as of Thursday taking total tally in the state to 4,476 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 590 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 441 new infections.

Also read: Puri railway station to be rebuilt as world-class transit hub

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (102), Balasore (153), Bargarh (33), Bhadrak (83), Bolangir (10), Boudh (9), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (124), Gajapati (6), Ganjam (19), Jagatsinghpur (119), Jajpur (252), Jharsuguda (10), Kalahandi (25), Kandhamal (17), Kendrapara (57), Keonjhar (72), Koraput (29), Malkangiri (35), Mayurbhanj (109), Nabarangpur (20), Nayagarh (86), Nuapada (7), Puri (138), Rayagada (30), Sambalpur (26), Subarnapur (16) and Sundargarh (65).

The State Pool reported 119 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,44,14,368 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,896.

PNN