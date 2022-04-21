Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded nine (09) new Covid-19 cases, of which one (01) is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,968. Active caseload in the state now stands at 104.

Out of the total nine new infections, five were reported from quarantine centres while four persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered eight cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Cuttack, Khurda and Nuapada districts registered the highest number of new cases with two persons each from these districts testing positive for the virus, followed by Kendrapara and Sambalpur districts with one new infection each.

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,11,22,559 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 15.

PNN