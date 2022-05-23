Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded seven new Covid-19 cases, of which one is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,379. Active caseload in the state now stands at 95.

Out of total seven new infections, four were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 15 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with three persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with two new infections.

Other district that reported fresh Covid-19 case is: Kalahandi (1).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and tested positive.

A total of 3,16,40,159 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 22.

PNN