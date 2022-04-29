Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded ten (10) new Covid-19 cases, of which one (01) is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,034. Active caseload in the state now stands at 78.

Out of the total ten new infections, six were reported from quarantine centres while four persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered seven cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with four (04) persons testing positive for the virus, followed by Sambalpur with two (02) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nayagarh and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the disease.

A total of 3,12,77,093 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 12.

PNN