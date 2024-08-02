Berhampur: Pradeep Mahapatra, a former professor of journalism and mass communication at Berhampur University, passed away Thursday night in a Bhubaneswar hospital following a heart attack.

He was 69 and is survived by his wife, also a retired professor from the same university.

Mourners, including academics, journalists, activists, politicians, and traders, gathered at his residence in Bhimarao Peta to pay their respects after his body was brought home.

Before his university tenure, Mahapatra edited various books and magazines. Post-retirement, he continued contributing to journalism by writing columns on social issues and media in different Odia periodicals.

He was notably the editor of Janani, the first Odia feature colour magazine published in Berhampur, and authored several books on the history and future of Odia journalism.

His writings also covered local issues, including Berhampur Thakurani Yatra and the Maa Tara Tarini shrine.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with other prominent figures, expressed their grief over his passing.

“I am saddened to hear the news of the demise of Mahapatra, a retired professor in Berhampur. After his retirement, he remained active in the field of journalism, writing several articles and books. His death has caused an irreparable loss in the field of journalism. I expressed my condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace,” Majhi posted on X.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik has also expressed his condolences in a post on X.

