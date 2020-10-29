Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,87,099.

Out of the 1,617 new cases, 941 were reported from quarantine centres while 676 are local contacts.

In quarantine: 941

Local contacts: 676 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 75

2. Balasore: 76

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 30

5. Balangir: 68 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 29, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 15,616.

