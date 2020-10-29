Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,87,099.
Out of the 1,617 new cases, 941 were reported from quarantine centres while 676 are local contacts.
Covid-19 Report For 28th October
New Positives Cases 1617
In quarantine: 941
Local contacts: 676
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 75
2. Balasore: 76
3. Bargarh: 35
4. Bhadrak: 30
5. Balangir: 68
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 29, 2020
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 15,616.
PNN
Leave a Reply