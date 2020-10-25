Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 1,633 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,81,215.
Out of the 1,633 new cases, 955 were reported from quarantine centres while 678 are local contacts.
Covid-19 Report For 24th October
New Positive Cases: 1633
In quarantine: 955
Local contacts: 678
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 100
2. Balasore: 26
3. Bargarh: 53
4. Bhadrak: 21
5. Balangir: 80
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 17,886.
PNN
