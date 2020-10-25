Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 1,633 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,81,215.

Out of the 1,633 new cases, 955 were reported from quarantine centres while 678 are local contacts.

Covid-19 Report For 24th October New Positive Cases: 1633

In quarantine: 955

Local contacts: 678 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 21

5. Balangir: 80 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 25, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 17,886.

PNN