Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 198 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,30,690.

Out of the 198 new cases, 115 were reported from quarantine centres while 83 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 4th January, 2021 New Positive Cases: 198

In quarantine: 115

Local contacts: 83 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 34

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 14 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 5, 2021

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,243. With the recovery of 298 patients Monday, the total cases reached 3,26,507.

PNN