Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 214 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the past two months, health officials said Thursday.

The new cases pushed the tally to 3,39,460 with 3,36,337 recoveries and 1,919 deaths, officials added.

Out of the fresh infections, as many as 126 were detected in quarantine centres while the rest 88 are local transmission cases.

Khordha district reported the maximum of 33 cases followed by Sundargarh (27), 20 each in Bolangir and Cuttack, Bargarh (13) and 10 each in Dhenkanal and Sambalpur district.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, district administrations have started imposing night curfew as a measure to prevent the outbreak of a second wave.

Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts have imposed night curfew to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha has administered more than 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine successfully.

“Happy to share that Odisha has administered more than 20 lakh doses of #COVID19 vaccine successfully to our Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers & age-appropriate citizens in a period of 56 days (January 16 to March 24 excluding holidays),” the health department tweeted.

