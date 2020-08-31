Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,03,536.

Ten more fatalities pushed the death toll to 492.

Out of the 2,602 new cases, 1,561 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,041 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 14 new cases, Balasore 103, Bargarh 82, Bhadrak 47, Balangir 42, Boudh nine, Cuttack 236, Deogarh three, Dhenkanal 67, Gajapati seven, Ganjam 190, Jagatsinghpur 82, Jajpur 103, Jharsuguda 85, Kalahandi 63, Kandhamal 17, Kendrapara 128, Keonjhar 86, Khurda 616, Koraput 127, Malkangiri 80, Mayurbhanj 72, Nabarangpur 18, Nayagarh 91, Nuapada 16, Puri 46, Rayagada 54, Sambalpur 78,Sonepur 21 and Sundargarh 19.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 29,758.

PNN