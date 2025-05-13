Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded 282 cases of heat-related illness from the beginning of the summer season this year, but none of the patients have required hospital admission, state government health officials said Tuesday.

Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra said individuals reporting symptoms such as headache and vomiting — commonly associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures — have been treated and discharged from outpatient departments (OPD) of government hospitals.

“So far, all patients have been managed as outdoor cases. No one has been admitted to a hospital,” Mishra said.

Responding to reports of heatstroke-related fatalities, Mishra said, “There was a complaint from Bolangir. The inquiry was ongoing, and I have not received the report yet.” He added that the outcome will be officially released by the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Mishra urged residents to avoid going outdoors after 10am. “In case of emergencies, carry an umbrella or a cotton towel for protection,” he said. He also recommended staying hydrated by drinking Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) or ‘torani’ (rice water). Truck drivers have been advised to avoid working in mining areas during peak heat hours.

