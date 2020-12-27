Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 303 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,28,504.

Out of the 303 new cases, 172 were reported from quarantine centres while 131 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 26th December New Positive Cases: 303

In quarantine: 172

Local contacts: 131 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 18 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 27, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,841. With the recovery of 371 patients Saturday, the total cases reached 3,23,749.

PNN