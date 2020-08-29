Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 3,252 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 97,920.

14 more fatalities in the state pushed the death toll in the state to 470.

Out of the 3,252 new cases, 1,987 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,265 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 11 new cases, Balasore 78, Bargarh 146, Bhadrak 76, Balangir 64, Boudh 38, Cuttack 323, Deogarh seven, Dhenkanal 94, Gajapati 20, Ganjam 169, Jagatsinghpur 36, Jajpur 83, Jharsuguda 55, Kalahandi two, Kandhamal 26, Kendrapara 77, Keonjhar 50, Khurda 762, Koraput 25, Malkangiri 21, Mayurbhanj 123, Nabarangpur 41, Nayagarh 120, Nuapada 25, Puri 135, Rayagada 450, Sambalpur 63, Sonepur 38 and Sundargarh 94.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 29,571.

PNN