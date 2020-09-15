Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 3,645 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,58,650.

The death toll rose to 645 with eight more people succumbing to the infection – three in Cuttack and one each in Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Subarnapur.

Out of the 3,645 new cases, 2,151 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,494 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 39 new cases, Balasore 156, Bargarh 157, Bhadrak 143, Bolangir 39, Boudh 30, Cuttack 357, Deogarh 15, Dhenkanal 68, Gajapati nine, Ganjam 46, Jagatsinghpur 95, Jajpur 116, Jharsuguda 91, Kalahandi 79, Kandhamal 95, Kendrapara 75, Keonjhar 56, Khurda 517, Koraput 95, Malkangiri 33, Mayurbhanj 137, Nabarangpur 90, Nayagarh 38, Nuapada 90, Puri 246, Rayagada 79, Sambalpur 127, Sonepur 99, Sundargarh 84 and state pool 344.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 35,928.

PNN