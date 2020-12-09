Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday registered 386 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s caseload to 3,22,299.

Out of the 386 new cases, 223 were reported from quarantine centres while 163 have contacted the virus locally.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 8th December New Positive Cases: 386

In quarantine: 223

Local contacts: 163 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bargarh: 20

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 22 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 9, 2020

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 22

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 7

13. Jajpur: 3

14. Jharsuguda: 7

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 2

17. Kendrapada: 12

18. Keonjhar: 7

19. Khurda: 50

20. Malkangiri: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 31

22. Nayagarh: 3 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 9, 2020

23. Nuapada: 12

24. Puri: 25

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 17

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 47

29. State Pool: 11 New recoveries: 523

Cumulative tested: 6250593

Positive: 322299

Recovered: 316970

Active cases: 3487 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 9, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,487. With the recovery of 523 patients Tuesday, the total recovered cases reached 3,16,970.

PNN