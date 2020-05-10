Bhubaneswar: As many as 68 persons tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 362, official data suggested.

The state has so far recorded three deaths to the contagion. While two persons died to the disease from Khordha district (Bhubaneswar) earlier, the third death was reported from Ganjam Sunday.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, while 29 cases were reported from Ganjam, 15 were reported from Balasore. Angul, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj reported 13, 6, 4 and 1 cases respectively.

A vast majority of these patients are Surat and West Bengal returnees.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 362 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 291 cases are active, 68 have recovered and three persons have died.