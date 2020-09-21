Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 4,242 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,84,122.

Out of the 4,242 new cases, 2,503 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,739 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 130 cases, Balasore 155, Bargarh 114, Bhadrak 114, Bolangir 68, Boudh 45, Cuttack 595, Deogarh 10, Dhenkanal 71, Gajapati 27, Ganjam 57, Jagatsinghpur 176, Jajpur 131, Jharsuguda 205, Kalahandi 40, Kandhamal 153, Kendrapada 155, Keonjhar 62, Khurda 652, Koraput 90, Malkangiri 69, Mayurbhanj 171, Nabarangpur 54, Nayagarh 53, Nuapada 58, Puri 182, Rayagada 134, Sambalpur 113, Sonepur 19, Sundargarh 133 and State Pool 206.

The total number of active case in the state now stands at 37,684.

