Bhubaneswar: The novel coronavirus disease continued to spread its wings across the state as Odisha reported its fifth positive case Wednesday.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, a 60-year-old person of Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar ‘with multiple co-morbid conditions admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar’ was tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

“A 60 year old person of Surya Nagar Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbid conditions admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar tests positive for COVID. This is the 5th COVID positive case in the state,” read a tweet from the Health department.

This is the fifth positive COVID-19 case in Odisha. The Health department confirmed Wednesday that the state’s second positive case has completely recovered after testing negative. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and has been discharged. The first positive case’s is still undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital.

