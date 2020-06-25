Bhubaneswar: The National Tuberculosis (TB) Report released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently said that Odisha has 80 per cent recovery rate against the disease. The death rate in Odisha due to TB is nearly 5 per cent, said the report.

According to the national report, a total 48,237 notified TB patients in the state are aware of their HIV status. The report claimed that Odisha is home to 53,612 TB cases of which 2,480 are paediatric cases. The report also claimed that most of the TB patients notified in the state were males.

According to doctors, people living with HIV are more vulnerable to develop tuberculosis or show its symptoms.

The report claimed that out of total cases, 35,757 are male and 17,792 female. Further, altogether 63 transgenders from the state are living with tuberculosis.

The Union government, in its report, said that out of the total cases in Odisha, 48,178 are new cases while 4,683 are previous cases under treatment. The National TB Report claimed that a total of 38,138 patients have pulmonary (infection affecting lungs) TB while others have infection spreading to other areas.

The Union Health Ministry claimed that out of the total 53,612 TB cases in the state, 22,383 (42 per cent) are from tribal community. It also said that 98 per cent of the notified TB patients have been put under treatment.

The data claimed that one per cent of the TB patients in the state were infected with HIV and 93 per cent of them have been put under the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART).

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan released the annual TB Report 2020, in the presence of Shri Ashiwni Kumar Choubey, MOS (HFW), through a virtual event Tuesday.

They also released a Joint Monitoring Mission (JMM) report, a manual on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to TB patients under NIKSHAY system, a Training Module, and the quarterly newsletter NIKSHAY Patrika.