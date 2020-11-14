Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 902 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,07,906.

Out of the 902 new cases, 523 were reported from quarantine centres while 379 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 13th November New Positive Cases : 902

In Quarantine: 523

Local contacts: 379 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 50

2. Balasore: 39

3. Bargarh: 37

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 37 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 14, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,098.

PNN