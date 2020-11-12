Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 986 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,05,986.

Out of the 986 new cases, 572 were reported from quarantine centres while 414 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 11th November New Positive Cases: 986

In Quarantine: 572

Local Contacts: 414 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 34

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 26 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 12, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,973.

PNN