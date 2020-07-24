Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infected persons with 1,594 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the third successive day when coronavirus cases have breached the 1,000- mark.

Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 120. All the six who breathed their last had other comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. Three persons including two women died in Ganjam district while Rayagada, Gajapati and bhadrak registered one death each.

Two more persons — one of them from Khurda and the other from Nayagarh undergoing treatment for coronavirus died due to other reasons. The 75-year-old male from Khurda died due to cerebral haemorrhage while the 40-year-old Nayagarh male was suffering from cancer.

So far in Odisha 22,693 people have been hit by the COVID-19 virus and currently there are 8,148 active cases undergoing treatment. This information was given by I & PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet Friday.

As expected Ganjam and Khurda districts topped the list of new infections. Ganjam reported 732 new cases while 320 people tested positive for the disease in Khurda district.

The other districts from which new cases were reported in the last 24 hours are, Cuttack (136), Bhadrak (60), Sundargarh (56), Boudh (41), Koraput (33), Mayurbhanj (32), Puri (30), Balasore (22), Keonjhar (20), Kandhamal (17), Sambalpur (13) Angul and Nayagarh (10 each), Kendrapara and Malkangiri (nine each), Bargarh and Jharsuguda (eight each), Bolangir (six), Jajpur (five), Soneput (four) Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Jagatsinghpur (three each),Dhenkanal (two), Kalahandi and Nuapada (one each).

The good news is that 14,392 people have recovered from the virus after being treated in various COVID-19 facilities spread across all the districts of Odisha.