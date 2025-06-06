Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, official sources said Friday.

The COVID-19 case tally rose to 30. However, Public Health Director Nilakatha Mishra said seven patients have recovered, leaving 23 active cases.

Mishra said that the situation remains under control and clarified that none of the active cases are serious.

The state government has not issued any new advisory or guidelines and is in touch with the central government, Mishra said.

He urged people not to panic, adding that the recent infections have been caused by mild sub-variants of Omicron.

Most cases have been reported from the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, along with Khurda district.

Khurda has recorded 16 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Cuttack with nine active cases.

Other districts where cases have been reported include Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Balasore.

