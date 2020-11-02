Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 1,389 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,93,214.

Out of the 1,389 new cases, 798 were reported from quarantine centres while 591 are local contacts.

The total number of active cases now stands at 14,257.

PNN