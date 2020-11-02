Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday registered 1,389 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,93,214.
Out of the 1,389 new cases, 798 were reported from quarantine centres while 591 are local contacts.
Covid-19 Report For 1st November
New Positive Cases: 1389
In Quarantine: 798
Local Contacts: 591
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 69
2. Balasore: 59
3. Bargarh: 71
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 70
The total number of active cases now stands at 14,257.
