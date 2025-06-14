Bhubaneswar: Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, also known as the ‘waterman of India’ Friday made a strong pitch for the protection of rivers by saying that many rivers are in a grave condition and nearing extinction in Odisha. He was addressing the Odisha River Protection Conference organised by Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA) and the Odisha River Protection Committee at Red Cross Bhawan here Friday. Experts at the meeting urged the government to publish a White Paper on the condition of rivers in the state and formulate a clear, effective River Policy.

Inaugurating the conference, Singh stated that the health of Odisha’s rivers is in a grave condition, with many rivers nearing extinction. He emphasised that the state’s health is intrinsically linked to the health of its rivers, and urged the government to prioritise their protection by taking appropriate and immediate measures. Singh also urged the government to convene a joint convention involving the Water Resources department, experts, river movement activists, and civil society to identify problems and develop solutions for the rivers’ survival. Among other notable speakers was former administrator Aravind Behera, who highlighted the dangers of unchecked development, warning that destruction in the name of development is unacceptable, just as compromising identity in the name of pride is harmful. Environment expert Prafulla Samantara urged for the unification of all river-related movements in Odisha into a broader people’s movement.

Prominent bureaucrat and writer Sanjeev Hota spoke about the declining health of various rivers across Odisha and appealed for efforts to restore and preserve their condition. MBA convener Sudarshan Das stressed the importance of river movements in Odisha. In his keynote address, he stated that while everyone demands rights over river resources, there is now an urgent need to clearly establish the river’s rights over water and land. He urged activists to focus on this crucial aspect.