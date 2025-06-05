Bhubaneswar: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government Thursday said that schools across the state will function adhering to preventive measures when they reopen after the ongoing summer vacation.

Speaking to reporters here, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said, “When the schools reopen, all the students and teachers will have to remain cautious. Health and safety are our top priorities.”

Students with symptoms like cold will be asked to wear masks at school, while those with more serious symptoms will be advised to stay home and isolate themselves, he said.

“We will strictly comply with all Health Department COVID-19 guidelines,” the minister said.

He further informed that the department will issue instructions to all schools in this regard.

The summer vacation in schools started April 23 and will continue till June 19.

Odisha reported 23 COVID-19 cases in the last eight days, of which four patients have recovered from the infection, while another 19 were under treatment at home, officials said.

PTI