Bolangir: Bolangir district administration Friday ordered closure of schools and educational institutions from April 18 to April 21 in view of the prevailing heatwave and rising temperatures across the district.

The order was issued by the Office of the Collector and District Magistrate following a Red Warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar. The directive applies to anganwadi centres, schools, colleges and technical institutions.

Officials said the decision was taken to safeguard students as the district reels under severe weather conditions.

Authorities added that the situation will be monitored closely and a decision on extending the closure will be taken depending on how the heatwave evolves in the coming days.

The move comes a day after School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said decisions on summer vacations would be taken based on reports from district collectors.

PNN