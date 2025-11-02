Nuapada: A security guard at the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) died after allegedly jumping from the hospital building’s roof Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Laghutama Sahu of Palasaguda village in Nuapada district.

According to sources, Sahu jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital, leading to his death on the spot.

Though the exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be confirmed, sources claimed that Sahu had not “received his salary for the past five months.”

Following the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. They have launched an investigation into the matter.

PNN