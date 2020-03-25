Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is seeking qualified doctors and healthcare professionals from outside the state due to the shortage of adequate medical staff.

A notification issued by the state Health Department says that the government is looking to appoint doctors and other health professionals on contractual basis to cope with the increased demand of patients as the pandemic COVID-19 threat grows.

The state health department has asked for appointment of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for a period of three months till June 2020. The notification also states that retired doctors can also apply to work for the Odisha government.

The notification also says that the appointment doctors will be posted at government hospitals across Odisha and the incentives available to them on a daily basis. Those interested can send their applications online, the notification has said.

