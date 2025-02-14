Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: In a significant achievement for road safety, Odisha has recorded a notable reduction in road accidents and fatalities in January 2025 compared to previous years. Official data reveals that the number of accidents in the state dropped by 99 cases, while fatalities decreased by 144, marking a positive impact of the National Road Safety Month.

According to statistics from the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha witnessed 994 road accidents and 417 fatalities in January 2025. This is a considerable improvement from January 2024, when the state recorded 1,093 accidents and 561 fatalities. The trend is even more evident when compared to January 2023, which saw 1,199 accidents and 554 deaths. The data underscores the effectiveness of intensified road safety awareness and enforcement measures undertaken by the state government. January is historically one of the most accident-prone months in Odisha, attributed to increased travel for New Year celebrations, picnics, and other festivities. Contributing factors such as drunk-driving, overspeeding, and dense fog conditions make road travel particularly risky during this period.

In response, the state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, launched a month-long campaign titled ‘Come Home Safe’ to promote road safety and encourage responsible driving behaviour. Throughout January, the STA, in coordination with Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), carried out extensive awareness programs, enforcement drives, and strict monitoring of traffic violations. Special measures included enhanced patrolling, surprise checks for drunk driving, and penalties for overspeeding. Additionally, awareness campaigns educated drivers about the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of following road safety norms.

Despite the success of the Road Safety Month, authorities emphasise that continuous efforts are necessary to maintain and further improve road safety. Recognising the increasing number of vehicles on Odisha’s roads, the government has implemented additional measures such as observing ‘Zero Tolerance Day’ every Wednesday. This initiative aims to enhance traffic rule enforcement and ensure strict action against violators.

Looking ahead, the Odisha government plans to further expand awareness programs and enforcement activities to sustain the positive trend. By intensifying road safety measures, officials hope to achieve a long-term decline in accidents and fatalities, making Odisha’s roads safer for all citizens. With concerted efforts from both authorities and the public, the state remains committed to its mission of reducing road accidents and ensuring safer travel conditions for all commuters.