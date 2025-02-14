Bhograi: At least 35 persons were injured, three of them critically, after a pilgrim bus traveling from Chandaneswar here in Balasore district to Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj met with an accident in Bihar near the Uttar Pradesh border, late Wednesday night. The mishap occurred at around 12:50am when the vehicle collided with a stationary sand-laden dumper after the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel, Kartik Sahu, a ward member of Jagannathpur panchayat said.

Among the 35 injured passengers, three are in critical condition and battling for their lives in the ICU. The critically injured were identified as Subash Behera, 42, from Kumar Sarisa village, Bapi Sasmal, 35, from Phulbani village, and Rajkishore Sahu, 50, from Naguan village in Bhograi block. The bus was carrying a total of 80 passengers including men and women, many of whom were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus fled the scene following the crash. Adding to the tragedy, reports suggest that ten minors were separated from their families in the chaos that followed. In response, Bhograi residents have appealed to the Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Balasore District Collector for immediate assistance, including medical aid for the injured and safe transportation of the stranded pilgrims back home. Families of the injured remain in distress and residents in the area are concerned over the devastating road accident.