Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in Odisha improved Monday with water receding in most of the rivers, following which the body of a missing person was found, officials said.

Waters were receding in the Subarnarekha, Brahmani, Baitarani, Jalaka and Budhabalang, which flooded six districts in the northern region of the state, they said.

The body of 28-year-old Santosh Jena, who went missing Sunday, was fished out of the Baitarani River in Dasrathpur block of Jajpur district.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. We appeal to all the people living in flood-affected areas to remain alert and not venture into the waters,” Jajpur’s District Magistrate Ambar Kumar Kar said.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who visited the flood-affected area in Bhadrakk district, said the situation has improved to a great extent with the water receding in all rivers.

But the flood water, which has entered villages and farmland, may take some days to drain, he said.

“The state government has intensified relief operations and needy people are being provided dry food, cooked meals, medicines, anti-venom injections, and essential support for cattle,” he added.

In Balasore district, Basta, Bhogarai, Jaleswar and Baliapal are the most-affected blocks because of the Subarnarekha river, an official said.

A total of 18,000 people have been affected in these four blocks, and over 5,000 people are being provided food from the community kitchens, he said.

Over 16 flood shelters have been made operational, while 250 quintals of chuda and 25 quintals of jaggery have already been distributed among the affected population, he added.

Health teams are providing medicines and ORS sachets, with doctors and paramedics conducting door-to-door visits.

“Pregnant women nearing delivery are being identified and shifted to safer locations with the help of ASHA workers and ANMs. Simultaneously, veterinary teams are conducting animal health and vaccination camps in flood-affected areas,” the official said.

“Baliapal and Bhograi blocks are the worst affected during this spell of flood,” he said, adding that the flood situation in the Subarnarekha river has significantly improved.

“The river is now flowing much below the danger mark at Rajghat,” he said.

Senior engineers of the Water Resources Department are camping in the district, keeping a close watch on the Subarnarekha basin, he added.

He said all the reservoirs are in a healthy condition and there is no requirement to discharge excess flood water.

The water level at Hirakud dam stands at around 615 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

“As much as 5.18 lakh cusec of water was flowing at Mundali near Cuttack. It will flow within the river and cause no damage,” he said.

Similarly, the Rengali dam is also being regulated, and water is discharged in a calculated manner.

More than 25 villages in Baliapal have been cut off as the floodwater stands above four feet, an official said, adding that locals are using boats for movement.

