Bhubaneswar: In a major respite for all state governments, the Centre announced Monday that it will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all above 18 years from June 21. Keeping this development in mind, the Odisha government is likely to cancel the global tender floated for procurement of vaccines directly from international market.

“Every life is precious. No one is safe until everyone is vaccinated. As a nation we stand united in this fight against #Covid19 pandemic. Thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for making vaccination a national mission,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted Monday after the Centre’s announcement.

The Odisha government was struggling to inoculate people in the 18 years to 44 years age group as the Centre had made it the responsibility of the state. Despite making serious efforts, the state has failed to get good response for its global tender floated May 14. The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), which floated the global tender, had received only two bids.

PNN