Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to lead the way in inclusive and sustainable agricultural reforms, and innovative ideas and collaborations will shape a resilient agricultural future, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has said.

The Deputy CM was speaking at a policy roundtable titled Advancing Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Odisha, which brought together over 100 participants, including policymakers, researchers, and development practitioners, to exchange ideas and strategies for sustainable agricultural transformation.

The Odisha government held the roundtable in collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the CGIAR Initiative on National Policies and Strategies (NPS) Friday.

The roundtable underscored the state’s innovative approach to agricultural development, showcasing its potential to be a global model for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Deo reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to equitable growth.

“Odisha is poised to lead the way in inclusive and sustainable agricultural reforms. The ideas and collaborations fostered today will shape a resilient agricultural future where every farmer can thrive,” Deo said.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, emphasised the sector’s focus on innovation and inclusivity.

He highlighted the need to scale successful strategies to ensure tangible benefits for farmers, positioning Odisha as a frontrunner in sustainable agricultural practices.

“Odisha’s agriculture sector stands at the forefront of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. We are scaling these successes and ensuring that every farmer benefits from our shared vision. Together, we can make Odisha a model state for sustainable and inclusive agricultural growth,” Padhee said.

The roundtable discussions revolved around five critical themes vital for inclusive agricultural growth.

IFPRI South Asia Director Shahidur Rashid stressed the significance of evidence-based strategies to address challenges and create benchmarks for the region’s growth.

“The roundtable underscores the potential of evidence-based strategies to address challenges and harness opportunities for inclusive agricultural growth in Odisha. The discussions today will set benchmarks for the region,” Rashid said.

A key outcome of the event was the decision to establish an advisory group comprising representatives from the Odisha government, IFPRI, and other technical partners.

This group will refine and implement Inclusive Agricultural Transformation (IAT) indicators, aligning them with Odisha’s long-term development goals.

Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Cooperation, highlighted the importance of market linkages in empowering smallholder farmers. He emphasised the role of FPOs in ensuring equitable market access, enabling farmers to secure fair prices and improve their livelihoods.

Monica Priyadarshini, Director of Mission Shakti, highlighted the transformative role of women’s collectives in promoting agricultural growth and strengthening rural livelihoods.

She noted that women’s empowerment through Mission Shakti has been instrumental in driving inclusive and sustainable development across the state.

The roundtable also focused on strategies to enhance climate resilience, including soil and water management, crop diversification, and adaptive practices to mitigate climate risks.

As the event concluded, participants expressed optimism about the potential for collaboration and innovation in Odisha’s agricultural sector.

