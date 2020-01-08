Bhubaneswar: Biting cold tightened its grip over the state with the mercury plummeting to 7.5 degree Celsius in the tourist destination of Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, making it the coldest place in Odisha, Tuesday.

The intense cold wave coupled with snowfall has disrupted normal life in Daringbadi with residents huddling around bonfires to warm themselves.

According to the Met centre here, Titilagarh witnessed 7.6 degree Celsius while the temperature was 8 degree in Angul, 8.5 degree in Phulbani, 9.8 in Keonjhar and 9 in Sonepur.

Drizzle may occur in some parts of the state like Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj Wednesday.

Lightning alert has been issued for the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj January 8, 2020 Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow warning for 12 districts across the state January 9, Friday.

As per the latest weather bulletin, Yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Kandhamal and Sundargarh.

The IMD further informed that after the rainfall activities become moderate, cold wave and winter conditions in the state will intensify.

PNN