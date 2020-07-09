Bhubaneswar: In order to rationalise the rate of alcoholic beverages in Odisha comparing to neighboring states, the state government Thursday reduced the special Covid fee imposed on the liquor by 35 per cent.

The special Covid fee on alcoholic beverages has been reduced from 50 per cent to 15 per cent with effect from Friday, official sources in the Excise department.

The MRP of liquor in the neighbouring states is less than the prevailing rate in Odisha. Therefore, there were chances that no non-duty paid liquor from outside the state would enter Odisha due to the price differential. Keeping this in mind, the government has revised the special Covid fees of the alcoholic beverages, the source said.

Odisha State Beverage Corporation Ltd (OSBCL) has been asked to notify the revised rate of all alcoholic products and upload it in its website.

The special fee was imposed on liquor in May this year over and above tax rates of 2020-21, resulting in an increase of MRP by approximately 50 per cent for most of the alcoholic beverages (IMFL & Beer) compared to 2019-20. The government has collected around `200 crore as special Covid fee so far, the source added.