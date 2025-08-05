Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha stands as ‘aspirant’ in NITI Aayog’s first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2024, which evaluates performance of states and UTs across three themes.

In its report, the premier policy think tank evaluated all states and UTs in terms of 16 indicators under the three themes – Transport Electrification Progress, Charging Infrastructure Readiness and EV Research & Innovation Status.

“The IEMI score is a composite figure indicating the overall performance and efforts of states and UTs in terms of development of the e-mobility ecosystem. States and UTs are evaluated at three levels – the IEMI, theme and indicator scores – assessed on a 0-100 scale. A state or UT with IEMI score of 100 is termed as ‘achiever’, 65-99 as ‘frontrunner’, 50-64 as ‘performer’ and 0-49 as ‘aspirant’,” according to NITI Aayog.

According to the report, Odisha, with IEMI score of 49 and rank 7, stands as an ‘aspirant’.

Under Transport Electrification Progress, Odisha, with a score of 56, stands as a ‘performer’. “Odisha scored 97 out of 100 in private EV adoption, 18 in commercial EV adoption, 100 in government initiatives, 2 in purchase incentives, 50 in transition incentives, 33 in operational support initiatives and 88 in fuel price parity indicators,” the report said.

Similarly, under Charging Infrastructure Readiness, Odisha, with a score of 43, stands as an ‘aspirant’. “Odisha scored 16 out of 100 in EV-to-EV charger ratio, 100 in capital subsidies for charging infrastructure, 67 in charging infrastructure development initiatives, 100 in building byelaws for charging, 22 in share of RE generation capacity and only 10 in power availability indicators,” the NITI Aayog report added.

Moreover, under the EV Research and Innovation theme, Odisha, with a score of 41, stands as an ‘aspirant’. The coastal state scored 41 out of 100 in EV startups, 67 in R&D initiatives and zero in patents indicators, according to the think tank’s report.

The NITI Aayog recommended Odisha to introduce subsidies for EV conversion kits, reserved parking and low emission zones. It also recommended the state to improve EV charging infrastructure by introducing a single-window system for charger approvals and establish R&D centres for skill development.