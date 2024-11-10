Bhubaneswar: An Odisha-based startup Bon V Aero has launched a fully autonomous logistics drone service called Air Orca, a source said Sunday.

The launch of the drone service was made in the presence of venture capitalist Tim Draper, the source added.

“Today’s launch of Air Orca marks an important advancement for India’s logistics sector and for us as an Odisha-based company”, said Satyabrata Sathapathy, CEO of Bon V Aero said Saturday.

“Developing and manufacturing this drone indigenously has allowed us to tailor it for India’s specific needs. Tim Draper’s support strengthens the impact of this launch, and we are grateful for his involvement as we aim to extend Air Orca’s benefits to both civilian and defence applications across India,” Sathapathy said.

Tim Draper said: “It’s exciting to witness the launch of Air Orca here in Odisha. Autonomous drones like Air Orca provide practical solutions for modern logistics by expanding reach, flexibility and reliability with myriad use cases from disaster response to high-altitude operations for the defence forces. With the recent hurricanes in the US fresh in my mind, I anticipate that BonV Aero’s innovation can be an effective tool for disaster response in India and globally.”

The Air Orca is fully designed, developed and manufactured in India by Bon V Aero.

With advanced autonomous capabilities, Air Orca is engineered to tackle diverse logistical challenges, particularly in regions where traditional transportation methods are impractical. The drone is designed to serve as a first responder in post-disaster scenarios, delivering relief supplies to affected areas and providing critical support during emergencies.

“BonV Aero is first Indian company to set a world record by lifting a 30 kg payload at Umling La, Ladakh, the highest motorable road pass at 19,024 feet. This performance outshines helicopters, which face greater challenges when transporting similar cargo at such high altitudes,” Sathapathy said.

The startup also claimed that Air Orca aims to address a variety of logistics needs across sectors like healthcare, e-commerce, military logistics and disaster management on a global scale.

PTI