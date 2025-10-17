Angul: Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested two wildlife traffickers and seized two elephant tusks weighing 4.795 kilograms from their possession.

According to STF sources, acting on an intelligence input, a raid was conducted Thursday evening in Jadupur area under Athmallik police limits in Angul district.

During the operation, the STF team apprehended two accused, Chandan Mohapatra and Sharat Kumar Kheti. Two elephant tusks kept in a jari sack, along with other incriminating documents, were recovered from them, the source informed.

As the accused failed to produce any valid license or authorisation for possessing the tusks, they were arrested and forwarded to the court of the SDJM, Athmallik, the source added.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

UNI