Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police Thursday seized a leopard skin and arrested two persons on the charge of smuggling wildlife body parts.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted a raid near New Infovalley Road here and seized the leopard skin from the possession of the arrested persons, a police officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rajesh Nayak and Gangadhar Naik, both hailing from Nayagarh district, he said.

The skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun for biological examination, he added.

