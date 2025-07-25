Balasore: A court in Odisha’s Balasore district Friday extended the judicial custody of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College professor, accused of sexually harassing a student who died after setting herself on fire, by 14 days.

The judicial custody of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College’s Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahoo, arrested on charges of sexual harassment and abetment of suicide, was ending Friday.

He was arrested July 12, hours after the 20-year-old female student set herself on fire, allegedly following inaction over her complaint against Sahoo.

She died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar July 14.

Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Kishore Kumar Nath extended the judicial custody of the professor as he did not apply for bail.

