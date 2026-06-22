Bhubaneswar: Around 993 employees working as ‘Swasthya Mitras’ under the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) have raised concerns over their impending retrenchment, alleging that they were issued termination notices despite earlier assurances regarding their continued employment.

They staged a protest Monday at Bhubaneswar’s Lower PMG area.

The employees said they have been providing healthcare services in more than 700 empanelled private hospitals across Odisha since 2019. According to them, nearly 993 Swasthya Mitras, including about 100 senior employees and around 70 per cent women, are currently engaged under the State Health Assurance Society Odisha (SHAS) through an outsourcing agency.

They alleged that although their contracts were being extended every three months, creating uncertainty over their future, they were assured after approaching the Chief Minister’s grievance cell that no employee would lose their job and that all Swasthya Mitras would be absorbed into government hospitals as Arogya Mitras. The employees claimed that 40 personnel had already been converted into Arogya Mitras.

However, they alleged that retrenchment notices were issued May 29, 2026, informing them that June 30 would be their last day of service.

The employees said they play a key role in preventing overcharging of patients, facilitating cashless treatment and addressing grievances under the health scheme.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the retrenchment process, they sought job security and abolition of the outsourcing system. They urged the government to honour its earlier assurances and regularise their services.