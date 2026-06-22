Bhubaneswar: A string of incidents reported from different parts of Odisha in recent months has sparked debate over alleged administrative apathy and the “growing disconnect” between citizens and the institutions meant to serve them.

Though unrelated in nature, the cases share a common thread: families and local residents claim that repeated pleas for official intervention “went unanswered” or “failed to produce timely results”, prompting individuals to take extreme steps.

While authorities have rejected some of the allegations and initiated inquiries in others, the cases have drawn attention to a broader issue — the sense of frustration and helplessness that can arise when citizens believe their grievances are not being adequately addressed.

Man dies by suic*de near police station over stolen vehicle

A young man allegedly died by suic*de near Kuliana police station in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district after reportedly becoming distressed over the theft of his vehicle and the lack of progress in the investigation.

The deceased, Deepak Kumar Barik of Kamata village, was found hanging with a towel in an abandoned building near the police station June 20.

Family members and residents said Barik had been under severe mental stress since the SUV he had taken on lease was stolen about a month earlier. He had lodged a complaint and repeatedly visited the police station seeking updates.

Locals alleged that Barik had even staged a sit-in protest outside the police station with his wife and two sons after receiving no assurance regarding recovery of the vehicle. Though police reportedly persuaded him to withdraw the protest, residents claimed no significant progress was made. Barik visited the police station again Saturday and was found dead hours later.

Youth dies by suic*de inside Kendrapara Collectorate

A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suic*de inside the Kendrapara Collectorate premises June 5, with his family accusing revenue officials of delaying approval for a land sale application.

The deceased was identified as Srichandan Das of Rayatundi village under Nikirai police limits. He was found hanging from an iron railing during the lunch break, using a towel, police said.

Family members said Srichandan, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, had been facing financial hardship and had reportedly spent the past six months seeking permission to sell land to a non-Scheduled Caste buyer. They alleged that repeated visits to the sub-collector’s office failed to yield a resolution and left him distressed.

However, Sub-Collector Arun Kumar Nayak denied that any application from Srichandan was pending. Kendrapara Collector Raghuram R. Iyer termed the incident unfortunate and said police had been directed to investigate all aspects of the case.

Farmer’s death linked to paddy procurement harassment

A 53-year-old farmer from Odisha’s Kendrapara district died after allegedly facing “prolonged delays and harassment” during the paddy procurement process.

The deceased, Trilochan Nayak of Junagadi village under Rajnagar block, died February 25 after reportedly spending weeks trying to sell his paddy.

His wife, Bharati Nayak, alleged that he made repeated visits to the Dangamal Society mandi for nearly 40 days after receiving a token January 16. She claimed he was later directed to a rice mill, where deductions were imposed and he waited three days under the open sky for unloading, causing severe mental and financial stress.

Bharati sought a judicial inquiry, Rs 20 lakh compensation and a government job for their son. Kendrapara Collector Raghuram R. Iyer ordered a probe, while Dangamal PACS Secretary Gobinda Chandra Jena denied the allegations, stating that 38.90 quintals of paddy had been procured from Trilochan and payment of Rs 92,154 was credited to his account February 19. He maintained that the farmer died of cardiac arrest at his residence.

The incidents come amid a widely reported case in Keonjhar district that drew national attention. In that case, Jitu Munda exhumed his sister’s remains and carried the skeleton to a bank branch after allegedly failing to withdraw money from her account despite repeated attempts through official channels. While the circumstances differ, the cases share a common theme. These incidents have intensified debate over the responsiveness of government institutions and the frustration caused by unresolved grievances.