Titilagarh: In a tragic incident, a high school teacher collapsed on the stage and died just after hoisting the Tricolour during Republic Day celebration on the school campus at Sihini under this block in Bolangir district, Friday morning.

The deceased teacher was identified as Guru Bariha, 37, a resident of Odiapalli village under Khaprakhol block in Bolangir district.

According to sources, Guru saluted the National Flag during the hoisting ceremony along with other teachers and students of the school. He was normal and busy clicking photos when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. He was then rushed to Titilagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital where the doctors pronounced him ‘dead’ on arrival.

Afterwards, police seized his body and after a post-mortem, handed it over to the family members. The family members of Guru then conducted his last rites at his native place.

