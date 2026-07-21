Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Election Commission Tuesday announced a house-to-house survey of voters from October 26 as part of its preparedness for next year’s three-tier panchayat and urban civic body elections.

The survey will continue till November 7, and the polls are likely to be held between April and May next year.

The announcement was made after State Election Commissioner (SEC) M S Padhi held a review meeting with district collectors, sub-collectors, commissioners of municipal corporations and other senior officials.

SEC secretary Santosh Kumar Dash said though the Election Commission of India has been holding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll, the SEC will hold its own survey to ensure an error-free voter list.

All the members of a family would be able to cast their votes at one booth within their ward limit, he said.

This apart, the survey by the SEC will also ensure that all the ineligible voters are weeded out, Dash said, adding that booth-wise voter list will be prepared through the door-to-door survey.

As per the decision, the survey will be carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLO) who will be assisted by two Anganwadi workers.

If necessary, ASHA workers, Jal Saathi or Swachh Saath will also be roped in. Supervisors and Electoral Registration Officers at the block and urban levels will supervise the entire process, he said.

At the meeting, district collectors were also instructed to send verification teams to inspect all 45,258 polling booths across the state.

Following draft publication and disposal of objections, the final electoral roll will be published by February 10, he added.