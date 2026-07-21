Bhubaneswar: In a significant step to improve commuter convenience and enhance the City’s urban landscape, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) have launched a pilot project to install modern, climate-responsive traffic and parking-cum-commuter shelters at key locations along the Janpath corridor. The initiative aims to enhance commuter amenities while creating a greener and more aesthetically appealing streetscape. The project is being implemented under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve urban air quality through the active participation of all stakeholders.

As part of the project, modern traffic shelters are being developed at Rupali Square and Power House Square, two of the city’s busiest intersections. In addition, four parking-cum-commuter shelters are being constructed at strategically selected locations along the Janpath corridor to serve pedestrians, commuters and motorists. “The sheds feature a contemporary design that combines functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. One of the key highlights is the use of Flame Vine creepers over fabric canopies, which will gradually form a natural green cover. This eco-friendly feature is expected to reduce heat absorption during the summer months and create a cooler, more comfortable environment for people waiting at traffic junctions or parking areas,” said BMC Commissioner and BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana.

The traffic shelters also include specially designed horizontal screening panels between support columns to block direct sunlight from different angles throughout the day, offering greater protection from harsh weather conditions. Similarly, the park ing-cum-commuter sheds are designed to shield both commuters and parked vehicles from rain and excessive heat. They will also serve as convenient waiting spaces, particularly benefiting senior citizens, pregnant women, and other vulnerable commuters. The pilot project reflects the City’s focus on climate-responsive urban infrastructure that prioritises public comfort and sustainable development. It complements the ongoing beautification and landscaping of the 5.8-km Smart Janpath corridor, reinforcing the vision of creating greener, pedestrian-friendly and citizen-centric public spaces.