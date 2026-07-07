Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to construct a new 10-storey Revenue Bhawan in Bhubaneswar at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore to strengthen the state’s revenue administration and disaster management system, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

The proposed building will serve as a centralised hub for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, bringing multiple offices under one roof to improve administrative efficiency and coordination.

The minister said the new complex will accommodate the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Services Department, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and other key agencies involved in disaster management.

Housing these departments in a single facility is expected to improve coordination among agencies and enable faster response during natural disasters and emergencies.

Pujari said blueprint for the project is being prepared keeping in view the state’s current and future administrative requirements. Once operational, new Revenue Bhawan is expected to streamline the delivery of revenue and disaster management services across Odisha.