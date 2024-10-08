Cuttack: Odisha government Tuesday informed the high court that the state home department will soon frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) on appropriate behaviour with defence personnel at police stations.

This was conveyed through an affidavit by senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar, who was previously instructed by the Orissa High Court to submit a report following a recent incident at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

In early September, there was widespread outrage after an army officer and his female friend were allegedly assaulted by police officers inside Bharatpur Police Station when they went to lodge a complaint about a road rage incident.

During a hearing related to this matter, the HC expressed concern over the violation of Supreme Court guidelines regarding installation of CCTV cameras at police stations.

In response, Gangwar appeared before the court and said measures were being taken to install CCTV cameras in all police stations statewide, with completion expected within 15 days.

He also mentioned that the state government is working on two new Video Management Systems (VMS) that would allow the DGP and all 32 district police chiefs to monitor CCTV footage at police stations.

The High Court expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the state government in relation to the incident involving the army officer and adjourned the matter to be heard again next month.

Meanwhile, the state government has instituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the incident, transferred the police investigation to the Crime Branch, and suspended at least five police personnel involved in the case.

